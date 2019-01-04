The Illiterate-in-Chief announced that Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, would be retiring in February. In his letter, Mattis was clear he was not retiring, but rather resigning. This was irksome to the president. People don’t resign from his administration without his asking them to resign; basically, firing them. The Coward has never fired anyone face to face. He has subservient people do it for him.
After receiving and reading Mattis’ letter of resignation, he publicly complimented the resigning Secretary on his work and demeanor… until someone explained, the letter was somewhat derogatory toward the Agent Orange in the Oval Office.
The Master Negotiator, the Greatest Dealmaker, the self-acclaimed “Smartest Man in the World,” was unaware Mattis’ letter was insulting the pseudo-leader of the Free World. After an adult explained it to him, he cut Mattis as of January 1.
Read the letter and tell me you don’t understand the overt written insults. Is this the person we want to negotiate international pacts?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.