Trump's latest diatribe re: GM's closing of their Lordstown, Ohio facility illustrates the contradiction of his poorly conceived business acumen.
Understanding their changing market, GM realized that to remain viable and profitable the Lordstown plant was expendable — dead weight. Any astute business would hopefully have the wherewithal to arrive at this conclusion in order to ultimately remain profitable and operational.
Yet Trump, apparently unburdened by business sense, is strong-arming GM to keep the plant open, likely as a loss leader, I guess.
He can then claim to have 'fixed' this in time for the next election push, without regard for the consequences for GM. It's hard to imagine why any responsible business owner would buy this sort of direction.
Trump's business history is littered with the hubris of his disregard for principle. Attempting to bully GM into a position that serves him is a typical tactic of a con man, not a business man.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
