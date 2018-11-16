Our Commander in Chief demonstrates zero respect for our military and veterans. He views the military as a toy to be dispatched for political expediency and disrespects veterans when it suits him or causes personal inconvenience.
Ronald Reagan and all subsequent presidents would have found their way to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau: site of the greatest battle fought by U.S. Marines.
All presidents travel with multiple backup plans for scheduled visits. Trump, along with Vladimir Putin, declined to walk along the Champs-Elysees with dozens of world leaders to show unity and respect on the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day.
With nothing on his schedule, Trump was the 1st modern era President to skip the solemn ceremonies at Arlington on Veterans Day. And, just days ago, we learned that our Vets are not receiving GI Bill benefits because of continued IT issues at the VA.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
