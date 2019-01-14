WASHINGTON (AP) — "President Donald Trump avoided directly answering when asked whether he currently is or has ever worked for Russia after a published report said law enforcement officials, concerned about his behavior after he fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017, had begun investigating that possibility...." (Associated Press, 1/13/19) Why the refusal to answer? Where there is Smoke, there is Fire!!
Consequences of Special Counsel Robert Mueller Investigation.
If Special Counsel Robert Mueller Investigation produces evidence of Trump's Manipulative Collaboration of the Electoral Process with the Russians so as to Assist in his Election, his "Election", in fact, is Illegitimate and Illegal. All his Executive Orders, Appointments, including those to the Supreme Court, and signed Legislation are Illegitimate as well and must be Retracted since he was not properly Elected.
We can only hope that the on going investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will uncover evidence that will necessitate the removal of Donald Trump and his "Appointments" from Office.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
