I am a constituent from the state of Arizona. Since the summit in Helsinki, I have heard my senators speak out against the unpatriotic, and frankly debasing way the president spoke on the American intelligence agencies. Before that, Sens. McCain and Flake have spoken out time and again about his lack of fitness for the office. Putting aside partisan issues, is this truly a person or a leader you trust with a lifetime judicial appointment to the Supreme Court?
If President Trump is unfit then he has no right picking Supreme Court justices. Both senators should put aside their party and conservative wishes for the next judge and push against any appointments until after the election. They need to prove to the constituents of Arizona and their country that what they want, and who they want making decisions, matters. We should not let someone with President Trump's lack of value in the American people make such an important decision.
Kaitlin Walsh
East side
