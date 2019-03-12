Another "vet" takes a gratuitous shot at Trump's lack of military service. The writer forgets how Bubba Clinton "gamed" the Selective Service System -- then bragged about it. How about Biden, Sanders and Obama. Biden was deferred for "teenage asthma" although he played football throughout his college years. Sanders marched -- against the war. And who can forget Obama's heroics in the Community Organizer Wars. The Dems do have their heros . Richard Blumenthal(D-CT ) and Tom Harkin (D-IA) plain lied about their military service. Of the current litter of Democrat hopefuls, only Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has worn the uniform. The others range from indifference to downright hostility to the military. The writer doesn't like Trump; neither do I. I didn't vote for him and I never will, but fair-is-fair. What's good for the goose is good for the gander. As for Fitz, I am a Vietnam combat veteran with the awards and decorations -- and scars -- to prove it so don't even think about going there.
Tom McClure
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.