I enjoy reading the frequent Fact Check column. But I do have a complaint. In the Aug. 26 edition, every item refers to an untruth told by the president. Six of the seven Fact Checks appear to be outright lies. Yet the headline reads “President a veritable geyser of misleading claims.” "Misleading" is giving the wrong idea or impression. "Lying" is to make an untrue statement with intent to deceive. I would like the Star's headlines to tell the truth also. A lie is lie.
Jean Vickers
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.