Trump’s tariffs are a scam! They are poorly thought out, don’t make sense and punitive. At best he creates animosity against America. Corporate America supports Trump for the lucrative tax breaks. American consumers are losers. Costs have been going up.! Add up all your costs, food, energy, housing, gas minus your tax cuts !!! The middle class loses. As for the working poor, Trump does not care. Ask a teacher ! Ask a cop ! Ask an average person. Does anyone really think that places like Walmart, Home Depot and many others we like are going to absorb the price increases!
pat manion
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.