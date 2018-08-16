A Free Press is a great asset to a nation. Unfortunately, the U.S. no longer has a free press. Instead, current journalism has deteriorated into little more than another Democrat Party political action committee. Studies indicate an overwhelming majority of journalists lean (or fall over) politically left. That political bias oozes out of the content of much contemporary journalism.
Despite a thriving economy, energy production at an all time high, minority unemployment at all-time lows, etc., 90 percent of Trump reporting by news organizations is twisted negatively. I understand you wanted a President Hillary, but enough is enough. Unlike many former and current Republican office holders, President Trump does not fold up like a $2 suitcase and let this bias slide. He challenges it toe to toe. And that seems to be a major gripe for whiny journalists who are furious when their bias is exposed.
Richard Wiersma
Catalina
