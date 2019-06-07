Re: the June 4 article "Onslaught against Trump never stops."
In a show of sympathy for Trump, the letter writer asks what your disposition would be if you experienced condemnation and scorn constantly. He says he has never witnessed such an onslaught on a president. Was he sleeping during the Obama administration? Obama was called a Muslim, his status as a U.S. citizen constantly questioned, his wife compared to a man and an ape, and on and on. Obama ignored these and many other nasty smears with grace and intelligence. Trump, on the other hand, shows us just how unglued he truly is by his words, behavior, constant angry tweets, childish name calling and all his other very un-presidential behavior. Extraordinary? That word usually carries a positive connotation, so I find it inappropriate to use to describe Donald Trump.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
