A recent letter submitted by a CPA offered excuses for why it might be good that the public never sees Trump’s tax returns. Too many pages, too much detail, too much time to analyze, years of media and congressional focus. One might expect a CPA would support the highest level of transparency in such matters, despite any inconvenience. The American people deserve to see the reality of this president's conduct. Let him release his returns, like every other President has done. Obviously, he has much to hide, otherwise he’d have no problem releasing the returns. Besides Trump supporters, who believes the audit story? It's nothing but a lame excuse to obscure his personal, professional and financial conduct. As with Mueller’s investigation, Trump fears exposure of the truth, and will do anything to stop any digging into his questionable ways. Bring on the evidence by releasing the returns. Trump is in a public office, not a private office. Refusing to release the tax returns really raises suspicion.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.