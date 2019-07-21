I have been involved in public education as a teacher and social worker for over 40 years and have often found myself advising students from kindergarten on up to ignore bullies, and other mean and insulting comments. Yet as adults, we (myself included) seem obsessed with the insulting childish tweets of our President. Every night they dominate the news and seem to be taking up a lot of time with our congress. I know we can't totally ignore him but i think we can ignore many of his ridiculous comments, knowing that he says things mostly to get attention. I would also like to suggest we have one Trump-free news day per week (maybe on the Sabbath). Like we tell our children, maybe if we start to ignore him, he'll go away.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
