So Amazon now has a kid version of Alexa to explain things in a way kids can understand. Wow, the only logical step for Amazon is to come out with the Trump version of Alexa. You know, a Trump-friendly version his supporters would appreciate. What would the Trump-friendly Alexa tell supporters? Here are some questions to see how it would respond, compared to the regular and kid versions:
ALEXA, WHAT IS A LIE?
Regular: "An intentionally false statement."
Kid version: "Something that is said that is not true, and the person who said it knows it is not true."
Trump version: "An intentionally false statement that if said many times over becomes the truth."
ALEXA, PLEASE TELL ME WHO THE PRESIDENT IS.
Regular: " The United States' president is Donald Trump."
Kid version: "The United States' president is Donald Trump." By the way, thank you for asking so nicely."
Trump version: "The United States' president is Donnald Trump, you idiot."
Pete Bowden
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.