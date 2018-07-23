I am disgusted by so-called patriots-turned traitors, the lemmings and sycophants who still support this treasonous, egotistical, and accidental president of our democracy. Since his oath of office, he has done nothing but try to eliminate the massive gains this country has made over 40 years or so, since Reagan convinced Mikhail Gorbachev to break up the Soviet Union.
This tool of Putin has declared his true loyalty. He tried to explain one comment out of the entire attack against his own country (it depends upon what your definition of is is, or would or wouldn’t). What about the other insults?
Wake up! In reality, he has failed everything he’s bragged about succeeding in: taking credit for a growing economy, which began under Obama. NK is expanding their nuclear operations and returned no heroes’ remains; tax cuts for the rich have increased state, city, utility taxes and higher consumer cost due to his uncalled-for tariffs. Laws passed were not passed. They were Executive Orders.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.