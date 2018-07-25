I disagree with just about everything the President says and does, but as your online article "Trump reviews 'Made in America' products at the White House" showed, he is unwavering in his support for the American worker and American companies. It was cool to see the F-35 fighter jet and Ford F-150 on the White House lawn shown as a point of pride for our country, as well as the numerous other small companies on display.
We know that the products at this event provide jobs and security for our country's economy, and they are critical to the shrinking middle class. You will never hear me defend most of the things our president does, but this one I have to swallow my pride and say it was a smart way to highlight American companies.
Mark Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.