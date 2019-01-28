Are Trump’s sycophants and lemmings aware that federal employees who worked without pay or were furloughed during Trump’s insane, conniption fit, did not do it due to “…their allegiance to President Trump…,” as the thankless wretch in the Oval Office stated? None “volunteer(ed)” . They were threatened by firing if they didn’t show up to work. This is servitude.
They blame him for their damaged credit, late-fee payments, interest loans, missed payments, meals and medical care.
Billionaire Wilber Ross said he “doesn’t understand this. Why don’t they simply go to the bank and get a loan? The banks will give them a loan.” Many (most?), federal employees live paycheck to paycheck.
Trump told them, “make an arrangement with the grocer. Grocery stores will give you groceries if you tell them you’ll pay them when you get paid.”
Federal employees took an oath to protect the Constitution, not Trump.
Trump and his cronies have no idea how the Middle-Class American lives.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
