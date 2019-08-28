This administration refused to call the El Paso shootings, Domestic Terrorism, fearing it might support the perpetrator’s manifesto it was encouraged, prodded and needled by our abominable despot’s own tweets. Trump says it was “a bad thing,” and may “consider background checks.”
Russia boasted they were winning the race to develop new cutting edge nuclear weapons despite a major surprise nuclear rocket accident last week, calling those killed,, "heroes.” Washington stated it was not prepared to say anything at this point. Except for condolences to the Russians killed, Trump says not a word. Meanwhile, Russia says its missile program is impervious to being blocked by the U. S.
Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have planned a visit to Israel. Israel reneged after our(?) president, tweeted, it would "show great weakness…They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds." He the called the two congresswomen "a disgrace.” However, he’ll change his mind.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.