It is obvious that the current POTUS is a bully and prone to ranting at staff. but that behavior does not suffice as a defense for his obstruction of justice.
After hearing inaccurate reports that Mueller had subpeoned his bank records, he called White House Counselor McGann at his home on June 17, 2017 telling him that "Mueller has to go" and then "call me when you've done it".
McGann testified to this under oath.
This is not a rant. It is an order to obstruct.
Mueller could not indict because of a DOJ Office of Legal Counsel opinion prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president, and suggested that he is leaving it to the Congress to impeach.
But impeachment is not enough--and would fail due to the feckless Senate Majority leader.
Perhaps when he is no longer a sitting President, we will see an indictment--and real justice.
A. Lawrence Glynn, ESQ
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.