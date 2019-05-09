Re: the May 7 letter "Get ready for Trump win."
Not if I can help it. “The end does not justify the means”, “treat others as you would like to be treated”, “give credit where credit is due” are good character traits that my parents taught me and that I have passed on to my children and grandchildren. Am I an idealist? You’re damn right I am with a good case of realism thrown in to try to understand folks with your mindset. How I select a candidate is simple: I will offer my support to any candidate who believes in AND practices AND defends TRUTH & HONOR & INTEGRITY & RESPECT & COMPASSION & EMPATHY & LOVE & the FIRST AMENDMENT and does so with COURAGE. How about you Scott? I am posting your letter on my bulletin board as motivation for me to do what is necessary to insure that whoever occupies the White House in 2021 and beyond is deserving to be called PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA with ALL that title demands
Phil Bentley
Foothills
