Please use snopes.com to verify any information you get on the Internet. I am no fan of Donald Trump; however, the letter referencing his IQ of 73 was based on a fabricated story with two unrelated photographs used to make it look like a newspaper article. Facts need to be checked and verified. All sides need to take a deep breath and use clear thinking. We don't have documentation so we don't know what DJT's IQ is, but I'm sure we all have an opinion. You know what opinions are like: belly-buttons. Everybody has one.
Maria (Mimi) Kross
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.