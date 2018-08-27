As an American citizen I am concern about amount of violations of society's principles, norms, no integrity and unethical decision making by this sitting president. The fact that politics is preventing any Republicans or Democrats from standing up to this president and doing the right thing. Shows a lack of intestinal fortitude on the Republican and Democratic leadership of our government.
How can the majority of the House and Senate sit silent while this president makes a mockery of our great country? Are we more afraid to lose our own status and title than we are to represent the citizens of this United States? It was proved in Helsinki this president cannot be trusted. As the investigation continues and one by one subjects confess to their guilt. This president will become more unpredictable and more of a detriment to our nation.
Perhaps we have forgot one of the quotes of Edmund Burke; “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”.
Joseph Miceli
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.