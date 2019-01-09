Re: the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Stand with our president."
The Star is NOT a liberal newspaper. You see "sour complaining" because this president is NOT for the American people. He is a "fighting machine" for himself, not us. He is a liar (look at the lies for this week, pg A-12) almost a whole page. You say the investigations have found nothing, you are just plain wrong.
Look how many in his inner circle have gone to prison. Look at the lawsuits against him and his criminal activities. If you had your facts straight you would suspect that he is running a family criminal enterprise out of the White House. The wall is a political ploy and a medieval solution that will do NOTHING to solve the current problems.
He has embarrassed us on the world stage and the only countries who respect him are Russia and Saudi Arabia. I say shame on the GOP who have turned their backs on what the majority of Americans see as his obvious incapacity to be president. Impeach, not applaud!
Irene Zappia
North side
