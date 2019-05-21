Mr. Trump s a genius! He has convinced the Christians that he is one of them despite his inability to accurately quote one line from the Bible. Cheating on his numerous wives, guess that is overlooked.
He has convinced his followers that he is an honest man despite 10,000 lies. He has convinced his fellow Republicans that the constitution no longer matters only re-election and monetary gain.
He has convinced the 40 percent who support him that the successful stock market is all his great financial leadership despite the fact that the economy has grown over a ten year period.
A genius of propaganda and he leads our country with lies, cheating and his followers who at our peril support him as president.
Geneva K.
Northeast side
