Donald Trump now says that NBC “somehow” “fudged” the tape of him telling Lester Holt, in his own words, on camera, that he fired Comey because of, what he called, “this Russia thing.” He went further in saying, "In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story…” Now, he denies saying these things.
Then, American citizens born along the border are being denied their rights as citizens in the ethnic cleansing wars of Donald Trump. Hispanics born in this country, have served in the military and Border Patrol, voted for many years, paid taxes and followed the laws the United States, are being denied passports and many locked in detention. Why?
The despot in power declared he doesn’t “believe” they’re truly citizens.
WH Staff are leaving at record levels, saying they can’t keep up with the lies and contradictions. Nothing out of his mouth is the truth.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.