I am outraged that our Daily Star would print such garbage. The writer tells us that Hitler is better than Trump.
Let’s review: Although the body count of the socialists in Mao’s China (35M) and Stalin’s Soviet Union ((30) are far higher than the paltry 6 million Jews slaughtered by Hitler, the Nazis did it with the precision that Henry Ford used to build automobiles.
To quote Dennis Prager, a radio voice here in Tucson until recently, “The left’s biggest sin is that it cheapens evil.”
The Star can’t control what letters you receive but you do control what you print so you are more culpable than the clueless leftist letter writer.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
