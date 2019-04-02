Party affiliation aside, I hope honest people can truly see what is happening to our Country, a Democratic Republic where the rule is “majority rules.”
By a margin of 2,898,518, or 14.2 percent, Hillary Clinton was elected President of the United States of America by a vast majority. The Electoral College, gave Trump 304 votes over Hillary’s 227, a victory of 2.09 percent.
Did the majority of people elect Trump as he often claims? NO.
Republicans became energized with the support of such a FAKE majority, they’ve gone crazy, supporting Trump’s decisions . They “clarify” his statements, as if anyone know what goes on in there.
The complaint has always been, “There are more people living in Los Angeles and New York. It’s unfair.” Is it unfair that citizens, wherever they may choose to live, voted in the majority? What difference does it make where they live? They are entitled to have their vote counted. It is not. My vote was eliminated.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
