Evil is defined as “profoundly immoral and malevolent. Wicked, bad, wrong, sinful, foul, vile, dishonorable, corrupt, iniquitous, depraved, reprobate, villainous, nefarious, vicious, malicious.”

Thus President Donald J. Trump, aka “Mafia Don,” is evil. We had all better understand this, and take appropriate action, or “Mafia Don” will cause the destruction of the United States of America as we know it. Congress, are you listening?

Bernard Zovistoski

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

