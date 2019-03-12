If Donald Trump is a Christian, as a letter seems to imply, (“Extreme Left is Hate-Cult,” March 7), religion is unholy trouble.
The letter asserts that liberals hate Christians and conservatives and Donald Trump. I don’t hate Christians (I married one in a church almost 50 years ago) or all conservatives.
Trump is no more a Christian than I was at my Bar Mitzvah. Christians take the Ten Commandments seriously. Trump tramps on them.
“Thou shall not commit adultery” is one that has eluded Trump, and he has paid dearly, and by check, for it. Chances are that he has coveted his neighbor’s wife, used the Lord’s name in vain, and skipped church on the Sabbath. Trump preys on people and their reputations seven-days-a-week.
The letter also asserts that all presidents deserve respect, although Trump himself has not treated Barack Obama that way.
Presidents, like pastors, must earn respect. The Electoral College does not award it.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.