Donald Trumps says many things that are untrue; he also believes many things that are untrue; he also disbelieves many things that are true. Let’s put aside the ignorance, arrogance, casual cruelty and lack of morality. Does he lie?

I think not: he truly believes what he says, forgets what he did, has little idea of what he will do, and functions in a world of his own imagination, fears, and fantasies.

He is not a liar. He is delusional. Somehow this doesn’t make me feel any safer.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

