Now that the (redacted) Mueller Report has been released, I am astonished at the level of dishonesty rampant in this administration.
Everyone knew Trump was essentially dishonest, and suffers from the Dunning-Kruger effect. But, his ongoing rapprochement with Putin is best understood through the callow lens of his self-interest.
Now the conversations will be focused on exculpation or indictments. There are at least 10 separate judicial entities currently investigating Trump on a variety of criminal allegations.
Trump supporters will accept his asperity a priori. Those of us who are concerned with sound government will judge a posteriori.
I do not hate Trump. I respect the office of president and sometimes the occupant. I admire and appreciate competence. When I hire a plumber or a surgeon, I don't care if she/he is tall or short, fat or thin, white or black, Muslim or atheist, etc. I want competence. I do not believe Trump is competent.
Bernie Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.