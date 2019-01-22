On May 17, 2017, eight days after President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel. Mr. Mueller's mandate included any matters that arose from the investigation of "any links and/or co-ordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump." This is precisely what Mr. Mueller is doing.
While criminal and counterintelligence investigations usually continue for several years, the Special Counsel has been very productive in a relatively short period of time. Since December 12, 2018 his investigation has resulted in 4 people sentenced to prison, 1 person convicted at trial, 7 people pleading guilty, 36 people and entities charged with crimes, and a staggering 192 criminal charges overall. His recent extension of a Grand Jury indicates he is not ready to conclude anytime soon. A letter writer insisting that "Trump is obviously innocent of any collusion" is not being logical. Mr. Mueller is not finished with his investigation yet.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.