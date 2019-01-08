Some religious fanatics have officially gone bonkers. The far right have been pushing a meme for several years now that the amoral creature, conman, egomaniac, and bad person in the WH “has been sent by God to be ‘a vessel for the purposes of the faithful’ in the role of King of the United States of America,” according to Katherine Stewart.
A firefighter picks up a Bible in a moment of revelation and automatically turns to Isaiah 45. Agent Orange is also number 45. Coincidence? I think so. This disclosure is because Cyrus in Isaiah 45, is “saved” and becomes Emperor of Babylon, freeing the Jews. These Christian Nationalists, no relation to the saner version of ages past, believe the adulterer, misogynist, oaf in the White House, who is encouraging them, will save humanity.
Tony Perkins, Ralph Drollinger and V.P Mike Pence support it, as well. Deport them.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.