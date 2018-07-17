A nationally syndicated columnist once observed that Trump operates as a “weak person’s idea of what a strong person is.” He aspires to be regarded as a macho man, but he is at his best when he is in a position of power so he can intimidate and bully. But when pushback comes, life gets tougher for the tough guy and he caves.
How did he fire Rex Tillerson? By Twitter. He didn’t have the courage to give Tillerson a phone call. This is a pattern. But the worst case is Putin. Trump looked like a well trained puppy in the press conference while Putin was giving commands with a wink and a nod. And then rather than accepting the fact that he blew it, we now hear about how he misspoke. Really? He is so weak it scares me.
Jack Evert
Oro Valley
