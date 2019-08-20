Our self-proclaimed “expert negotiator,” boasted about his fantasy victory of placing a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chines exports. When asked, He insisted that it will “hurt China.” When asked how, he stated, as he has for months upon months, “China pays for the tariffs, not our consumers.”
He falsely added, “It’s been proven that our people are not paying for those tariffs.” Proven in his mind during his 4 a.m. tweets tweets, perhaps. But not in the real world. Ultimately, he will cluelessly continue to misunderstand the facts and create an entire class of voters who will fail to know the facts. Be thankful he’s not a teacher, teaching your children his dreams.
Even Fox’s Neil Caputo corrected his lie on air, saying, “it was a slip of the tongue.” Trump’s been saying it since he levied the tariffs. Since he hates being corrected about anything, how long before Trump goes after Caputo?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
