Trump troubles me. He cheats financially, personally, and politically. He's not warm or generous, and most certainly not truthful. Finally, I realized his lack: a sense of humor. Have you ever seen him laugh? A good old belly-laugh? Never. He just doesn't do it. He smirks, usually regarding an insult he made of somebody. There is no wit, no subtlety, no warmth, no grace or compassion. His talk is crude, shallow, and full of petty prejudices.
Trump is such an opposite of Obama, who was funny, generous, witty, and a person who could make fun of himself without the fear of being mocked. I've always been know for my sense of humor. When I taught in a local high school, I told a joke at the beginning of each class. Years after my retirement, those former students remember. I don't trust a person who has no sense of humor.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
