Today I learned that the US will not join a worldwide position against spreading hate and terrorism on the internet, as Trump has determined it would be against free speech. We are in Bizarro world once again. Trump has many times stated his opposition to freedom of the press. He banned a journalist from the WH. Someone then concocted a scheme to discredit the man. Neither action stood, thanks to our free press and many good citizens.
The second reason is even more critical. We spend fortunes gleaning communications of all kinds in search for intelligence on those who would wreak terror on us. This is important for the safety of the world. Stopping the epidemic of malicious behavior on the internet would enable more focused attention on the bad guys.
Why is Trump against this? Just because the rest of the world is for this, does not make it a bad thing.
It is another sad day for us, when we do not act or speak against hate.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.