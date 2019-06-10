Re: the June 6 article "Drama and chaos in the White House."
Today’s Star was superb. Several articles and Paul McCready’s Op-Ed summed up virtually everything many have thought for three years. Hire him.
There is no president in this president. He is a more satiric version of the governor in “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” doing the ‘Side Step.’
This “little man” leads by — distract and attack. We (and Good Leaders) look at the problems in front of us, whether it’s immigration, abortion, poverty and healthcare. Or, perhaps, gun control, economy, international relations, Iran, the wall, jobs, racism, voting rights or the Mueller Report. Maybe obstruction of justice, acting department heads with no power, education, hate crimes and tariffs. Now, fetal tissue research, which saved many lives — canceled.
How about a foreign government given an invitation to interfere in our 2020 elections by FIRING the person who headed the cyberterrorism department, just before the 2018 campaigns began? He then deflects each by firing someone or insulting another politician, star or ally, only to distract from the issue.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.