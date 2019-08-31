I'm a Republican, looking for a new Republican presidential candidate. The incumbent (whose errors I have forgiven, up to now) has elected to leave the Hong Kong democracy movement flat, without even rhetorical support.
The lessons of the Boston Tea Party and the Declaration of Independence are not lost on me, nor the lessons of Munich and appeasement in the 30's. This country stands (or stood) on the principle of supporting democracy overseas to promote peace and human rights.
Trump has chosen to cozy up to Vladimir, Xi, and Kim. They can form a golf foursome at Mar-a-Lago come 2021, preferably with their host the ex-President.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
