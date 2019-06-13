Watching Trump hold up a piece of paper saying it contained the secrets of his Mexican deal evoked memories of Joe McCarthy. For those who don't know history, McCarthy was, like Trump, a bombastic person who demonized those he didn't like. He held up a paper that he said contained the names of Communists. History has not treated him well, as it will not Trump. One question helped bring about his downfall. "Have you at long last have no sense of decency?" Sadly we already know the answer anout Trump.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.