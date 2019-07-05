After being accused by some twenty women in the past of various types of sexual assault or harassment, Donald Trump has now been accused of an attack in a department store dressing room during the 1990's which would be classified under New York state law as a first degree rape- a crime for which there is reportedly no statute of limitations under New York law.

This brings a question to mind.

If the President of the United States were a registered sex offender, would he be allowed to leave the country for international conferences like the G20?

Just wondering.

George Hearn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

