Every time Trump comes up with another self-serving or inane idea, I keep wondering when our lawmakers will finally do something and say enough is enough. I can only find some comfort in believing that there are enough true patriots at the top level of government who will stop or ignore any truly dangerous order that he may give.
His latest is the fourth of July fiasco.
Now that he has hijacked and politicized our holiday and turned it into one of his rallies, all that is missing is the goose step. Heil Trump!
Arnold Kerman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.