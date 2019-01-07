Americans have been witnessing the Deceiver-in-Chief’s usual state of instability for two years. We've seen a pattern of failing to generate effective psychological coping mechanisms in response to stress, resulting in personality disturbance or disintegration, especially that which causes relapse in schizophrenia; increasing loss of touch with reality; marked signs of volatility and unpredictable behavior; and, an attraction to inciting violence in others, as a means of coping. These characteristics place our country and the world at extreme risk of danger.
Typically, we would carry out a process for treating people who are dangerous, including psych evaluation. This situation is not normal.
The power of the presidency and the type of arsenal he has access to should raise a greater alarm, not less. The public and the lawmakers of this country must push for an urgent evaluation of the president, for which we are in the process of developing a separate but independent expert panel, capable of meeting and carrying out all medical standards of care.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
