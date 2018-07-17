President Trump edged close to the definition of treason Monday: giving aid and comfort to our enemies. He has thumbed his nose at our allies and NATO. He called the European Union our “foe” while Russia is a “competitor,” a compliment in his mind. He met for two hours with Putin with no advisors present. He still denies Russian interference in our elections despite the recent indictments of named Russian government operatives.
Sen. Flake and Rep. McSally both issued wish-washy statements and will do nothing to rein in our dangerous president. We need to elect congresswomen and men who will stand up to him and protect our country and our democracy.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.