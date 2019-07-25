Articles and comments warning against a Trump dictatorship have begun to appear again. Let me assure your readers that Trump is no Hitler. Hitler was far more canny than Trump and picked his lieutenants for their unique and outstanding abilities rather than for groveling loyalty and greed. Gregor Strasser was an early Hitler supporter and brought organizing ability that vastly enlarged the Nazi Party. Hitler wooed Joseph Goebels for his organizing and propaganda genius. Herman Goering was an early and dynamic worker for Hitler and brought his fame, ability and ruthlessness to the party. Ernst Roehm created a private army of hundreds of thousands in the Sturmabteilung that Hitler used to intimidate and eliminate rivals. Trump has nothing like the talented underlings that boosted Hitler to power and stuck with him to the end. Most of the people working for Trump are either low grade sycophants or have left after giving up on his juvenile mind.
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
