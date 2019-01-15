The Washington Post did an article related to Pres. Trump's 2017 meeting in Helsinki with Putin inferring that Trump is some type of "Manchurian" candidate for Russia. But let us look at the facts. Trump pressed for and got the largest military defense budget in U.S. history. He approved sending hundreds of anti-tank weapons to the Ukraine. He expelled Russian diplomats from the U.S. and placed economic sanctions on dozens of Russians. He recently announced pulling out of a nuclear arms agreement with Russia due to their continued cheating. He heavily criticized Germany's PM Angela Merkel for entering into a massive oil/gas contract with Russia saying it made them more dependent on them and it gave them much needed hard currency. Some argue that Trump's announcement of pulling out troops in Syria ceded the country to Assad and Putin. We had 2000 troops there to fight ISIS compared to tens of thousands of Syrian and Russian troops. Trump bombed Syrian chemical weapons facilities twice.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.