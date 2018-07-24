And so it begins - The Birth of a Nation, as defined by Donald Trump. A “White-Christian Nation.” Trump’s administration is stepping up efforts to curb legal immigration, taking a series of actions in recent weeks that could lead to deportation for people already granted citizenship.
These are people who came through the extended, tedious system, interviews, security checks, and years and years of waiting. The process once they arrive here, a further method of immigrant applications for visas, work permits, green cards, health permits and, finally, the prize - citizenship, if they earn it. There are the very people this corrupt administration did as told and entered the United States legally.
Attorney General, Snidely Whiplash, is now taking steps against naturalized citizens in an effort to reduce the number of foreign-born residents in the U.S. Customs and Information Services says this is false, but the word came from those in the AG’s office. The issue is not about “open borders.” These people went through the system.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
