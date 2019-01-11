The president used the awesomeness of the oval office to promote disinformation about our southern border and tweeted for a fundraiser. He continued his modus operandi of governing by incitement, fear, and divisiveness. Trump says the Democrats own the shutdown that he said HE would own. Trump’s “crisis of the soul” was created exclusively by Trump and his administration without any thoughts of humane policies and without any plans for accountability. Creating this shutdown because of the opinions of Rush, Ann, and Fox News is appalling.
Since the president wants to make the case for drugs “pouring into our country,” he must grasp that the vast majority of hard drugs enter our country via our legal ports of entry. Enhancing detection technologies and creating a principled immigration policy is where our tax dollars should be spent — not on a wall!
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
