Donald Trump is to Vladimir Putin as Mike Pence is to Donald Trump. Watching the post-summit newscast, I was disgusted with the body language displayed by Trump toward his "competitor" Putin. The constant head nodding in assent to all Putin stated, denied or affirmed, the fawning smiles, shoulder movements leaning toward Putin's podium were, to put it mildly, extremely passive and demeaning toward all Trump is supposed to represent in America. This "summit of leaders" was nothing more than a facade and waste of the world's time!
Patricia O'Neill
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.