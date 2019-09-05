A recent article stated how Trump fulfills the religious right's "wish list", attacking poor people, LGBTQ"s, immigrants,,- for example causing Planned Parenthood to dump federal funding because of attached strings denying clinics referring women for abortions. So, the Evangelicals love him.
To adore this man's leadership, otherwise personable people must:
1.Close their eyes to coddling Putin, Kim Jung Un, Saudi princes and other dictators using death, torture and oppression to control their people;
2. close their ears to the nasty, divisive, self-centered twaddle Trump preaches as "nomal" for America;
3. Close their noses to the fetid smell of decay in our cities as lead is water-pumped into our poorer citizens;
4. close their hearts to the constant damage by Trump's administration carrying out his orders to trash laws/regulations necessary to protect worldwide societies, and cripple services to LGBTQ citizens whose only "flaw" is to be different;
5. close their minds to horrors as trashing the Planet yet denying scientific climate change data.
True Christianity-NOT!
Paul Rees
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.