Re: the July 15 letter "Trump promotes peace and economic growth."
I respectfully disagree with your interpretation of 45's peaceful results. First of all, he pulled out of an agreement that eight major countries signed , which has caused a tense stand-off with Iran. Secondly, nothing has been accomplished with North Korea, but a great photo- op for Kim and 45. Thirdly, I have never heard a president speak of his "enemies" with such disgusting rhetoric.... " She's bleeding from her face lift," or" McCain is a coward because he was captured?," or, "Why don't they go back to their own country?,"rhetoric used for African Americans during the civil unrest of the sixties. This president has caused more conflict between parties and families than any president in my lifetime, and that includes President Nixon. No, Mr. Beecher, this "different" approach is not promoting peace, but unrest. I pray the "do no wrong" followers of 45 will wake up soon, before we lose the soul of our nation.
jane Merrifield-Beecher
Foothills
